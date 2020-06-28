Firefighters put out 1-acre brush fire near homes in Monterey Park

Firefighters put out a 1-acre brush fire that was threatening homes in Monterey Park Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials responded to reports of a grass fire around 4 p.m. in the hills of Monterey Park off of Abajo Drive, Ken Leasure of the Monterey Park Fire Department told KTLA.

The blaze was wind-driven and traveling uphill, initially threatening homes, Leasure said. The area contains a lot of dry brush, he added, and it was a warm day.

Fire units from L.A. County, Alhambra, San Gabriel and Glendale assisted the Monterey Park department in battling the flames, along with a helicopter.

“The initial cause of the fire was by a weed abatement company,” Leasure said. “The weed tool they were using overheated.”

No structures were ultimately damaged and there were no injuries, according to the department.

“We did pretty good today,” Leasure said.