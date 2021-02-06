Firefighters put out large blaze at commercial building in South Los Angeles

Crews extinguished a large fire that gutted a commercial building in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Saturday evening.

The flames were reported around 6:20 p.m. at a two-story brick building at 1236 Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in an alert.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., about 50 firefighters were in defense mode, fighting the blaze from outside the building as flames engulfed the structure and a heavy column of smoke poured through the roof, the department said.

COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE | 1236 Slauson Ave. #Florence | 3rd alarm fire in a two-story commercial building with 100 firefighters currently in defensive mode. No reported injuries.



📸U18 Elliot Hoffman#HopperIC#LACoFD pic.twitter.com/FvrrE5X6Te — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 7, 2021

By 8:10 p.m., the number of firefighters at the scene increased to 100, as crews continued to assume a defensive position as they worked to protect adjacent buildings and keep the flames confined to the structure.

The strategy worked, as the blaze was declared a knockdown by 8:16 p.m., though significant overhaul operations were still in progress.

There were also no reports of known injuries as of 9 p.m., according to the Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear what ignited the blaze and whether surrounding businesses had been affected by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and county fire officials later confirmed that the Los Angeles Fire Department’s arson unit had been dispatched to investigate the incident.