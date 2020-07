Firefighters put out a brush fire that burned around 10 to 15 acres in the Sepulveda Basin Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

They managed to contain the blaze near the 5600 block of North Woodley Avenue around 4:30 p.m., about an hour and 19 minutes after it was reported, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews continued to put out hot spots within the scorched area. No one was injured, and no buildings or property were damaged.

Authorities have not released any other details.