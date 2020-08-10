Firefighters report progress against 32,000-acre Apple Fire in Riverside County

A massive vegetation fire continues to burn more than a week after it broke out in Riverside County but firefighters are getting a handle on the blaze as their focus shifts from protecting homes to stopping the fire’s growth, officials said.

The Apple fire had burned 32,412 acres, destroyed four homes and was 40% contained as of Sunday morning. Officials estimated it would take nine more days to fully contain the fire, which continued to burn northeast into the steep and remote terrain of the San Gorgonio Wilderness.

Fire officials on Saturday dispatched a 10-person team into the forest to fight the fire from the ground and planned to send in a second team Sunday.

Along the southern flank of the blaze, firefighters were scouring the perimeter in the Millard Canyon area, looking for hot spots and dousing smoldering embers.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: RT @SanBernardinoNF: The Evacuation Warning for the following area in San Bernardino County remains in effect:

• All of Morongo Valley – including both sides of Highway 62 @CALFIREBDU @CALFIRERRU pic.twitter.com/Ks6sPLTyUs — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) August 9, 2020