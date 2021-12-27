Firefighters rescue dog that somehow ended up on freeway overpass in El Segundo

The El Segundo Fire Department on Dec. 27, 2021, released these images of a dog that was rescued from a freeway overpass in El Segundo.

Firefighters rescued a small dog that somehow ended up on a freeway overpass in El Segundo, officials said Monday.

The dog found itself on the the overpass of the 105 Freeway east of the Pacific Coast Highway.

Photos showed a firefighter atop the firetruck’s ladder grabbing the dog from the side of the overpass.

The firefighter suffered a few minor bites while bringing the pet safely to the ground, according to the the El Segundo Fire Department.

“You never know what kind of call you’re going to respond to when the tones go off,” the agency said on Facebook.

It’s unclear how the dog ended up on the overpass, or who it belongs to.