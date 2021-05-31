Firefighters rescue person 150 feet over cliff in Topanga area

Los Angeles County firefighters Monday afternoon rescued a person who was 150 feet over a cliff in the Topanga area.

The incident was reported about 1:05 p.m. near the intersection of Callon Drive and Sylvania Lane, according to an alert from the Fire Department.

It is unclear how the person ended up over the cliff, but they were reported to be in critical condition.

Two Fire Department helicopters responded to the incident because it is in the Palisades Fire burn area and there was a lot of ash and dust.

The person was hoisted out of the rugged area and into a rescue helicopter, video from Sky5 showed. The person was then airlifted to an area hospital.

No further details about the incident have been released.