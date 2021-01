A person who was trapped inside a car that fell a couple hundred feet down an embankment in Malibu was rescued by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Thursday.

At about 10:23 a.m., firefighter located a patient in the area of Kanan Dume Road and West Pacific Coast Highway.

The person, who was not identified by authorities, was extricated and hoisted by first responders into a county fire helicopter and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

VEHICLE OVER THE SIDE | FS71 | Kanan Dume Rd/W Pacific Coast Hwy, #Malibu | Units on-scene making their way to patient possibly trapped in a vehicle approx 200-300ft down. Copt19 on route for extrication. #KananIC#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) December 31, 2020