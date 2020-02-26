Firefighters rescue person stuck in a Woodland Hills creek

Firefighters rescued one person stuck in the Calabasas Creek on Feb. 25, 2020. (KTLA)

Firefighters rescued one person stuck in a mostly dry Woodland Hills creek Tuesday evening, authorities said.

One person was stranded and possibly injured after falling into the Calabasas Creek flood control channel near 23422 West Los Encinos Way on Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The department’s Urban Search and Rescue team responded to assure a safe and swift operation, officials said. The site is in a residential area, behind homes.

The channel is mostly dry and approximately 20 inches deep with vertical walls, according to the department.

Information on the condition of the person was not yet available.