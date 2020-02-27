Firefighters rescue woman who fell 15 feet into Sylmar dry flood channel

Firefighters rescued a woman on Feb. 27, 2020, after she fell into a dry flood channel in Sylmar. (RMG News)

A woman who fell more than 15 feet into a dry flood channel in Sylmar was rescued by firefighters early Thursday, officials said.

The woman fell from a ladder at about 2:30 a.m. into the flood channel in the area of the southbound 5 freeway at Sheldon Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA.

Responding firefighters used an aerial ladder truck and a crane to lift the woman out of the flood control channel, according to LAFD.

The woman, who LAFD said appeared to be about 50-years-old, was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further details bout the incident were released.