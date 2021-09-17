Firefighters respond to 100-acre Emigrant Fire burning off 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake

Los Angeles County firefighters are responding to an out-of-control brush fire burning off of the 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake on Friday afternoon.

The Emigrant Fire, which is named after a boating facility at Pyramid Lake, erupted near the interstate at Vista del Lago Road just after 1:30 p.m. and quickly grew to 100 acres, authorities said.

The flames are rapidly spreading in a northern direction, according to a tweet from the Angeles National Forest.

Crews are using water dropping helicopters to attack the flames by air, and firefighters also responded on the ground.

The flames were sparked by a vehicle fire that — according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log — was reported around 1:30 p.m. on the northbound 5 at Vista del Lago off-ramp and spread to some nearby brush. A SigAlert has been issued in the area and two northbound lanes have been shut down.

No structures were immediately threatened, according to authorities.

The blaze is burning to the north of the Route Fire, which charred more than 400 acres after igniting last Saturday near the 5 Freeway and Templin Highway in the Castaic area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.