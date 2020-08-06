Firefighters respond to 100-acre brush fire threatening homes in Saugus

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening structures in the Saugus area on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed the Texas Fire, erupted in the 30500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire raced uphill and quickly grew to 100 acres and threatened structures, according to a tweet from the Angeles National Forest’s account. It was not immediately clear if evacuations were being ordered.

Bouquet Canyon Road has been shut down between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon amid the firefight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ground crews are being aided from above by water-dropping helicopters and larger air tankers.

While weather conditions in the area are relatively cool, with moderate humidity, the fire has been able to spread quickly because of very dry fuels and and onshore winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Your #AngelesNF has responded to the #TexasFire with a full first brush response. It is 50 acres with structures threatened. https://t.co/Tumh0HoRiJ pic.twitter.com/L3sg4bZHTV — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 6, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.