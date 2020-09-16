Firefighters respond to blaze burning through roof of dry cleaning building in South L.A.

Firefighters were called to a building engulfed in flames in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported about 5:22 a.m. at a dry cleaning building located in the 1700 block of West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning through the roof, which had partially collapsed by 6 a.m.

Firefighters were operating in a defensive mode, battling the fire from the exterior, the Fire Department stated.

At least three ladder trucks could be seen putting water on the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.