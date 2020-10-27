Firefighters respond to small brush fire in Glendale

Firefighters are responding to a small brush fire that erupted in Glendale on Tuesday afternoon amid another day of windy conditions, the city’s fire department said.

The blaze erupted near Brand Park on Mountain Street, the Glendale Fire Department tweeted around 2:30 p.m. Within 40 minutes, it had scorched 8 acres.

Sky5 aerial video over the fire showed aircraft trying to douse the flames that were burning along a hillside. The flames appeared to be spreading uphill and away from homes, sending tall columns of smoke into the air.

No structures are threatened and evacuations are not being ordered, according to the Fire Department.

It’s not known what sparked the flames.

The blaze erupted a day after a pair of wildfires erupted in Orange County, scorching thousands of acres and damaging homes as fierce Santa Ana winds fanned the flames. Tens of thousands of residents impacted by the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires remained under evacuation orders on Tuesday.

While winds continued to be an issue during the morning, the National Weather Service predicted gusts would start to weaken after 1 p.m. and will continue to subside.

***Brush Fire Alert*** Brush Fire near Brand Park (Mountain St.), GFD is responding, more information to follow, please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/H3UEEILVNP — Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) October 27, 2020

BRUSH FIRE UPDATE: 8 acres burned, NO threat to structures and NO evacuations at this time. — Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) October 27, 2020