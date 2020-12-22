Firefighters respond to Canoga Park apartment building after flames burn through 2nd-floor unit

Firefighters were called on to extinguish an early-morning blaze that tore through a Canoga Park apartment Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at the garden-style apartment building in the 21300 block of Roscoe Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Heavy flames were showing from a second-floor unit when firefighters arrived, according to the alert.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of windows and burning near vehicles parked outside the building. At least one of the vehicles appeared to have been on fire at one point during the incident.

About 80 firefighters at the scene extinguished the blaze in just over 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Roscoe Boulevard was closed between Canoga and Deering avenues during the firefight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.