Firefighters have been called to a commercial building burning in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Heavy smoke was showing from the building, prompting firefighters to take a defensive mode to battle the fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Video showed a portion of the building’s roof had collapsed as well as a section of the wall on one side.

Firefighters were dousing the flames with streams through ladder pipes and large hand lines, the fire department stated.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.