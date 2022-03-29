The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a residential building in Koreatown Tuesday night after a person became trapped in a concrete garbage chute.

Firefighters arrived at 817 S. Hobart Blvd. around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports that a female was stuck about 20 feet down from the roof of the four-story apartment building.

Search and rescue crews and heavy rescue specialists were called in to assist with response. The rescue crews worked to evaluate the safest way to rescue the trapped person.

Crews utilized a rope system to reach the trapped person, who was safely removed from the trash chute. She was evaluated by paramedics on scene but appeared to have avoided any serious injuries, fire officials said.

She has been identified only as a female of undetermined age.

During the rescue, the Los Angeles Fire Department requested that all media helicopters stay away from the scene to allow for better communication with the trapped person.

The circumstances that led to her being stuck in the trash chute are under investigation.