Firefighters respond to large blaze that engulfed structure in Sylmar

Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at a large structure in Sylmar Friday morning.

The fire started about 10:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of North Fellows Avenue and included at least one vehicle, according to a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 was over the scene as the fire burned near a couple of homes and several trees.

Sustained winds of about 15 mph in the area were creating challenges for firefighters, the Fire Department stated.

About a dozen horses were seen in an adjacent field trying to run from the fire. The Fire Department said they may require evacuation, but seemed to be unharmed.

Crews appeared to get the upper-hand on the blaze by 11:12 p.m.

There was no word on what may have caused the fire.