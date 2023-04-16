Firefighters are investigating a structure fire caused by a lithium-ion battery at a 5-story modern style apartment building Sunday in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire, located at the 1700 block of North Fuller Avenue around 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene there was “nothing showing,” according to authorities.

While firefighters were investigating, a witness reported hearing an explosion.

Crews later located an apartment with a lithium-ion battery that had been charged and had exploded. The apartment fire was extinguished by automatic fire sprinklers within the home.

Firefighters assisted with water removal from multiple units.

One patient is being evaluated for a possible non-life threatening burn injury.