Firefighters battling blaze at downtown L.A. commercial building as propane tanks explode outside: LAFD

Firefighters are responding to a fire that erupted and spread into a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Monday, the L.A. Fire Department said.

Propane tanks were seen exploding outside of the one-story building at 815 Kohler St., fire officials said after the blaze was reported around 3:20 p.m.

“Due to the extreme fire conditions, crews are getting water on the fire from the exterior prior to making an interior attack. There are multiple bays within this structure which have heavy fire,” the fire department said in an alert.

The fire was dubbed a major emergency incident about 20 minutes after it ignited and 112 firefighters responded to the scene.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed thick smoke billowing from the structure as flames ripped through the roof and firefighters worked to contain the fire.

It’s unclear what ignited the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.

