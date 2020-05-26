Firefighters battling brush fire near 10 Fwy in Pomona

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a 10-acre brush fire that was threatening a nearby restaurant in Pomona Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Gillette Fire, was reported around 5:20 p.m. near the westbound 10 Freeway at Fairplex Drive. Coco Palm Restaurant is located nearby.

Fanned by 15 mph winds, the fire along the hillside was being pushed to the east, threatening nearby structures, the L.A. County Fire Department said.

“Immediate structure threat to one closed restaurant has been mitigated,” the Fire Department said about an hour after the blaze was first reported.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed water-dropping helicopters dousing the flames as a thing layer of smoke billowed over the area.

