Firefighters battle fire at El Monte strip mall

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a strip mall in El Monte Thursday night.

The fire was reported in the 10100 block of East Valley Boulevard about 8:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large firefighting response, with crews pouring water on flames seen shooting through the structure’s roof about an hour after the fire was first reported.

Parts of the structure’s roof collapsed during the fire, which was centralized in an attic, fire officials said.

Several stores are located in the area, including a market, a hair salon, a check cashing business, a small medical clinic and a party supply store.

No injuries were reported as of 9:20 p.m., according to the Fire Department.

It’s unclear what ignited the flames and no further details were immediately available.

