Firefighters on Friday were searching wreckage for potential victims after a car fell over a cliff in Palos Verdes.

The cliff incident was reported around noon Friday in the 500 block of Paseo Lunado near the Agua Amarga Canyon, according to an advisory issued by the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.

It’s unclear when or how the car went over the cliff.

Video from Sky5 showed first responders on the scene and the car flipped on its roof.

No other information was released.