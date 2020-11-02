Firefighters stop forward progress on small brush fire in southern Fontana

Firefighters are mopping up after a small brush fire that erupted in southern Fontana on Sunday afternoon, San Bernardino County fire officials reported.
The blaze, dubbed the Cypress fire, was burning off of Citrus Ave, south of where it meets Jurupa Avenue near Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District tweeted around 1:40 p.m.
The fire scorched about 75 acres along a slope in light vegetation before forward progress was stopped.
More than 150 firefighters between the San Bernadino County Fire Department and CalFire Riverside County responded to the scene with 40 engines, three water tenders, two tankers and tools for air attack to keep flames west of Sierra Avenue.
About 10 percent of its perimeter had been contained by 5:30 p.m. and crews are continuing to work to fully contain the blaze, fire officials said.
About 100 homes east of Sierra Avenue were possibly threatened by the fire and had prompted evacuations of nearby homes around 4 p.m., the San Bernardino Sun reported.
No structural damages or injuries have been reported.