Firefighters work to put out blaze in Wilmington, prompting closure of area railway

Crews Wednesday afternoon are responding to a fire in Wilmington, where trash and grass were burning near shipping containers, officials said.
The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m. along the 1400 block of Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
There were reports of loud sounds heard nearby, which prompted a response from the hazardous materials team.
A railway in the area was also closed through the Alameda Corridor, according to the department.
Plums of smoke could be seen from a distance amid the firefight.
