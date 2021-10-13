Firefighters work to put out blaze in Wilmington, prompting closure of area railway

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews Wednesday afternoon are responding to a fire in Wilmington, where trash and grass were burning near shipping containers, officials said.

The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m. along the 1400 block of Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were reports of loud sounds heard nearby, which prompted a response from the hazardous materials team.

A railway in the area was also closed through the Alameda Corridor, according to the department.

Plums of smoke could be seen from a distance amid the firefight.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News