Firefighters work to put out blaze in Wilmington, prompting closure of area railway

Crews Wednesday afternoon are responding to a fire in Wilmington, where trash and grass were burning near shipping containers, officials said.

The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m. along the 1400 block of Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were reports of loud sounds heard nearby, which prompted a response from the hazardous materials team.

A railway in the area was also closed through the Alameda Corridor, according to the department.

Plums of smoke could be seen from a distance amid the firefight.

