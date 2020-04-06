Firefighters work to rescue person trapped in storm drain at Lakewood-area golf course

Firefighters are working to rescue a person who is apparently trapped in a storm drain at a golf course in the Lakewood area, officials said Monday morning.

The incident was reported about 10:25 a.m. along the 7400 block of East Carson Street, which is near the border with Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A search and rescue team from Long Beach was also heading to the scene to assist in the extrication.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several fire engines and police vehicles the golf course parking lot adjacent to the storm drain along the sidewalk.

No further details about the incident have been released.

The rescue comes as a powerful rain storm is drenching Southern California.

CARSON IC | FS94 | 7400 block of E. Carson St. #Lakewood |

1 patient reported trapped in a drain at a golf course. Long Beach USAR is currently enroute to the incident to assist with the extrication.#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 6, 2020

