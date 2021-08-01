Firefighters working to extinguish large tree fire in Big Bear Lake sparked by lightning strikes

Firefighters in the Big Bear Lake area have been busy over the weekend after lightning strikes sparked a large tree to catch on fire, officials reported.

A lightning strike sparked a tree fire in Big Bear on July 31, 2021. (San Bernardino National Forest)

U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to several lightning strike fires on Saturday, the San Bernardino National Forest said in a tweet. Because of the tree’s size and for safety reasons, it was unable to be taken down, but a fire crew was assigned to watch it overnight as it smoldered and put up smoke.

The tree fire was visible to the northeast shore of the lake.

As of Sunday morning, it was about 70% contained, forest officials said.

Firefighters and helicopters also responded to another lightning strike fire on Sunday upslope from where the tree caught fire on Saturday.

Officials said air craft will continue to be seen in the areas of Big Bear and Fawnskin, and reminded the public that drones present a danger for firefighters battling blazes.

“With our aircraft working above to extinguish this fire, this presents a dangerous situation,” the San Bernardino National Forest said in a tweet after spotting a drone overhead near the firefighters were working.”Remember, if you fly, we can’t.”

Due to the size of the tree and safety reasons, this tree could not be taken down today.



It’ll continue to smolder and put up smoke, visible on the northeast shore of the lake.



FS Engine 317 will be watching it overnight and will continue working to extinguish it Sunday. pic.twitter.com/olOHnGrwoP — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 1, 2021