Fires once again bring smoke, ash and poor air quality to parts of SoCal

Smoke from fires in Orange County and the Inland Empire is causing poor air quality in parts of Southern California on Thursday.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now monitoring website showed air quality in Orange, Irvine, Tustin and other areas near the Bond fire hovering in the unhealthy range, and advised people to reduce time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities.

The EPA’s fire and smoke map also showed effects of the region’s fires — including the Bond fire, the Cerritos fire and the Airport fire — stretching beyond the coast with the potential to affect swaths of people from Newport Beach to Torrance.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory warning of poor conditions in Orange County as well as Long Beach.

