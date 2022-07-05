A man was killed when a firework exploded during a Fourth of July celebration in Montebello Monday night.

The incident was reported in the 1400 block of Germain Drive around 6:30 p.m., a Montebello official confirmed.

The unidentified man was treated by Montebello fire and police personnel before being transported to a local hospital.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the official said.

Investigators believe the injuries were caused by an illegal firework of some type.

It was unclear what type of firework was being used at the time.

No further details about the circumstances were immediately available.