Video released by the Hermosa Beach Police Department shows a person throwing a lit firework into a crowd on June 17, 2023. (Hermosa Beach Police)

What appeared to be a possible hate crime during Pride month in Hermosa Beach was more likely a case of youthful misbehavior, police said.

The Hermosa Beach Police Department on Friday issued a release indicating that it was a “juvenile suspect” they believe threw a firework into a crowd of people at a silent disco on June 17.

Multiple people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and though authorities have spoken with the suspect, they are unlikely to release their identity or any potential charges due to that person’s age.

“The case is now being handled through the juvenile court system,” police said.

That event, Sunset Vibes Silent Disco, is a self-described “SAFE SPACE [that] attracts an extraordinarily diverse crowd, from families to ravers and ragers, to seniors and a broad range of ethnicities and gender identities.”

Given the timing of the incident during Pride month, police were investigating if the firework’s tossing was motivated by anti-LGBTQ sentiment. That theory, however, appears to have been ruled out.

“There is no information at this time to indicate this was a targeted or discriminatory act,” police said.

Security footage of the incident indicated there were two others who accompanied the perpetrator, but police have not provided any information on possible outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dalton Blumenfeld at 310-318-0360 or dblumenfeld@hermosabeach.gov.