Ahead of Fourth of July, officials will be holding a fireworks buyback event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Brand Park on 15121 S. Brand Boulevard in Mission Hills.

Buyback events are meant to curb illegal fireworks in the San Fernando Valley. Officials said last year’s fireworks buybacks resulted in over a quarter ton of fireworks being voluntarily collected and removed from the streets.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 7 on June 29, 2022.