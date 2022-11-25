The Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside in a photo provided by the resort.

A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night.

The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, confirms Riverside Police.

The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said.

The fireworks were part of the annual Festival of Lights show which officially kicked off on Friday.

The annual holiday show is typically attended by thousands of locals looking to enjoy the resort completely decked out in lights and displays.

No evacuations were needed and no injuries were reported, officials said.