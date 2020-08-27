First cases of newborns with COVID-19 in L.A. County reported

Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday reported the first cases of COVID-19 among newborns.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported that 1,200 pregnant women and girls between the ages of 14 and 52 have tested positive for the virus and two have died of complications. Of the 193 babies who were tested at birth, eight were positive. Eight of the 193 babies tested at birth had positive results.

The county has routinely updated COVID-19 numbers as it relates to pregnancies, but has never announced a positive case among an infant until now.

Of the women who tested positive, 80% were Latina — a community that has been disproportionately affected by the virus.

