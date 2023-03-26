First responders from across Los Angeles County, along with several railroad companies, participated in a drill on Sunday that simulated a railroad emergency.

Crews from L.A. County Fire and L.A. City Fire, along with Compton and Downey fire departments, gathered in the Alameda Corridor for the first response emergency drill.

“Anything that can happen on these lines can happen here in Los Angeles,” L.A. County Fire Public Information Officer Henry Narvaez said. “What if there’s a fire in one of these trains, what if there was a rescue situation? How would we get to it, how would we tend to it? We need to train for it. We need to be ready for it.”

KTLA 5 Photojournalist Phil Ige reports.