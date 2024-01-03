The first storm of the year is bringing morning showers and snow to the Southland Wednesday but isn’t expected to stick around for long.

The cold storm, which should peak around rush hour in the Los Angeles area, is expected to bring between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The quick-moving system is the first in a series of storms expected to impact Southern California this week.

The National Weather Service provided this outlook for upcoming storms. (NWSLA)

“It’s going to exit rather quickly,” KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said. “There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon but I anticipate sunshine.”

The system picked up speed as it arrived over Southern California, which mostly impacted the mountain forecast.

“Yesterday we were talking about 3 to 6 inches of snow in our mountain communities,” Henry said. “Now we are going to cut those numbers in half. The reason for that is that the system has gained speed and will move through quicker.”

Radar imagery shows moisture arriving in Southern California at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2024. (KTLA)

Winter weather advisories, which were initially issued through Thursday morning, will now expire Wednesday evening.

Caltrans is warning of potential closures on the Grapevine Wednesday morning due to low snow elevations. Travelers were urged to avoid the area, especially between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m.

The storm is also bringing dangerous surf conditions along the California coast.

The National Weather Service provided this outlook for the upcoming storms. (NWSLA)

The largest surf is expected to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday and then return Saturday and Sunday.

Los Angeles County can expect waves between 5 and 8 feet, according to the Weather Service.

Beachgoers were urged to stay off the rock jetties and swim near lifeguards due to dangerous rip currents.