The city of Montebello welcomed the first residents into its long-awaited tiny home village Tuesday.

The Operation Stay Safe tiny home community is a 30-unit project that aims to give the unhoused members of the community a chance to receive health care, job training, mail services and resources to obtain permanent housing.

Each 64-square-foot unit contains a bed, shelves, overhead lights, air conditioning and heat, an outlet and, most importantly, a door that locks for a safe place to sleep.

The tiny home village is located at the Montebello-Commerce train station and volunteers helped organize its grand opening ceremony on May 18.

“It’s enormously satisfying to see this vision come to full fruition and to welcome our first unhoused residents,” said Montebello mayor Kimberly Cobos-Cawthorne.

Cobos-Cawthorne also thanked members of the volunteer staff and the Montebello’s Community Assistance Program (MCAP) for their continued efforts to make the dream a reality.

Operation Stay Safe is the largest tiny home community in the San Gabriel Valley and is the first to be managed by a municipal fire department in the entire state.

Going forward, volunteers from the Volunteers of America Los Angeles will process, screen and supervise the move-in of future tenants while volunteers from MCAP will identify and transport people who are eligible to move into the homes until they are fully occupied.

In addition to personal amenities, tenants also are provided with free healthy meals provided by the nonprofit Everytable and residents can enjoy their meals in the community dining space. Residents with pets also have access to a small area for their animals to run around and get exercise.

Proponents for the tiny home village say they average stay should be about 90 days and they hope residents take advantage of the safe space as they work to get back on their feet.