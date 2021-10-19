Fisher-Price launching Chatter Telephone that can make real calls

Fisher-Price announced Tuesday that it’s launching a version of its classic Chatter Telephone that can make real calls.

“Your first ‘mobile’ phone is now a real mobile phone,” the company says.

Touting the phone’s “bulky design,” “intuitive interface” and “eyes,” an online ad for the limited-edition phone says “the past has finally arrived.”

The working Chatter Telephone will be sold on Best Buy for $60 while supplies last, and is available for preorder.

With its nostalgic colorful plastic build, wheels and rotary dial, the device will still feature all the traits that had toddlers making adorably incoherent calls since the ’60s.

But it’ll be a little more high-tech.

The phone can connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth, letting users make and receive calls through their existing phone plans, according to the product’s description on Best Buy. It will also feature a speaker phone option.

“Comes with colors, numbers, wobbly eyes, and a cord for recharging,” the description continues.

For those who prefer to use their imagination, the original toy version of the Chatter Telephone sells for a fraction of the price.

Give your childhood a call with the special edition Fisher-Price® Chatter Telephone™ with Bluetooth® wireless technology. Smartphone required. Only at @BestBuy: https://t.co/bwi1eJo7a2 pic.twitter.com/xPi8g17NB5 — Fisher-Price® (@FisherPrice) October 19, 2021