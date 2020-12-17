Fishing boat carrying 23 Mexican nationals comes ashore in Long Beach

A fishing boat carrying 23 people from Mexico came ashore in Long Beach on Dec. 16, 2020. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security via Los Angeles Times)

A fishing boat carrying 23 Mexican nationals came ashore Wednesday in Long Beach, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The small, open-bowed panga vessel made landfall around 4 p.m. near 55th Place and Ocean Boulevard, less than four miles from downtown Long Beach, Border Patrol spokesman Jaime Ruiz said.

Its occupants, 21 men and two women, including two juveniles, identified themselves as Mexican citizens and were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents. No one was injured during the boat landing.

Migrant vessels don’t typically land in Long Beach, Ruiz said, noting they mostly come ashore farther south, near San Diego County.

