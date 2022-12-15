The United States Coast Guard and other local agencies responded to the Channel Islands after a fishing vessel ran aground in Chinese Harbor at Santa Cruz Island early Thursday morning.

The boat, identified as a 60-foot fishing vessel named Speranza Maria, had six people on board and was carrying about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel when it became stuck around 2 a.m.

A good Samaritan fishing boat responded to the area and rescued the six passengers and transported them to Ventura. None were injured, the Coast Guard said.

The boat has leaked a portion of its fuel, the Coast Guard added, and cleanup crews are working to mitigate the ecological impact.

“Diesel fuel is considered a non-persistent oil, compared to a heavier bunker or crude oil product, in even the calmest sea conditions, as it will lose 40% of its volume due to evaporation within 48 hours in cold weather,” a news release from the Coast Guard stated.

Boats from local agencies and the Coast Guard responded to the scene to salvage the wreck and monitor the spill.

There have not been any reports of wildlife impacts at this time, but the Office of Spill Prevention and Response is on standby if needed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Santa Cruz Island is the largest of the Channel Islands in the waters off Southern California. It is part of the Channel Islands National Park and located within prime waters for fishing, diving and other watercraft activities.