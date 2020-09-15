Fitness centers sue California, L.A. County over coronavirus closures

A fitness center is seen in this undated file photo. (Getty Images)

California fitness centers have filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus unfairly target the industry and demanding they be allowed to reopen.

Scott Street, a lawyer for the California Fitness Alliance, said Tuesday that the suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

It accuses state and Los Angeles County officials of requiring gyms to close without providing evidence they contribute to virus outbreaks and at a time when staying healthy is critical for residents.

Messages seeking comment were sent to state and county public health officials.