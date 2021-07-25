Five people are critically injured after a car slammed into a pole in Huntington Park Sunday evening, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at around 6:00 p.m. at on Randolph Street where officials say the same driver was involved in another hit-and-run crash right before this one.

The driver is in custody and facing numerous charges, officials said.

Paramedics transported a total of five patients in the car to local hospitals, all of them with critical injuries.

This crash as well as the one before it are now both under investigation.

No further details on the victims were available.