Five people were arrested on numerous weapons and narcotics charges on Wednesday afternoon after authorities surveilled a residence in Fillmore.

“Detectives conducted surveillance operations and witnessed activity at the residence that was consistent with possible narcotics trafficking,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities stopped Jayden Mercado, 25, of Santa Paula after he was observed arriving at the residence and leaving shortly afterwards, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Mercado was initially arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, and a further search of his vehicle found a loaded short-barreled .22 caliber rifle with ammunition, drug paraphernalia, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Mercado’s previous criminal convictions prohibit him from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition, and he was booked for “various drug and illegal firearm charges.”

An illegal firearm and narcotics were discovered in one suspect’s car on March 29, 2023. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

Following Mercado’s arrest, deputies went back to the residence he was seen leaving to conduct a probation search. During the probation search, authorities located and arrested four others, 43-year-old Albert Morales and 23-year-old Diana Raya of Fillmore and two 26-year-olds from Santa Paula, Rafael Prado and Jessica Quezada, for narcotics related charges.

All five suspects were booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes is asked to contact the Fillmore Police Station at 805-524-2233.