Five people were injured after a three-car collision in Mid-Wilshire on Wednesday.

Los Angeles fire crews responded to the multi-vehicle crash at the 4500 block of Wilshire Boulevard and Muirfield Road around 5:15 p.m.

First responders on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of Mid-Wilshire

Sky5 footage showed one car overturned and debris from the crash surrounding the vehicles.

Muirfield Road is completely shut down and eastbound lanes of Wilshire Boulevard have been condensed to one lane.

One person was transported to a hospital and the other four people involved refused to be transported. The victims’ conditions are currently unknown.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.