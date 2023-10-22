The curtains have closed one final time at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.

The amphitheatre suddenly shut down after one last concert – put on by the Zac Brown Band – on Saturday night.

LiveNation made the announcement just hours before the band took the stage.

FivePoint Amphitheatre was opened in Great Park in Irvine in 2017 and was always meant to be a temporary venue, with tentative plans between LiveNation and the City of Irvine to construct a permanent venue at the location.

However, city officials rejected the entertainment company’s construction proposal over concerns about the location’s size and loud noise.

According to LiveNation, they are now looking for other sites in Orange County to build a permanent venue.