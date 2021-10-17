Fix’n Fidos golf tournament helps raise funds to help low-income pet owners in SoCal

The nonprofit Fix’n Fidos, founded by KTLA’s Kacey Montoya, kicked off its inaugural golf tournament and fundraiser event Sunday to help low-income pet owners pay for pet food, supplies and veterinary care.

The event, which takes place at the Industry Hills Golf Club at Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry, includes a golf tournament, dinner and silent auction.

There will also be a dog parade and costume contest judged by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, Vivian.

Prizes for the golf tournament include a new car, a $10,000 prize, and a year-long supply of Omaha Steaks. More information about the event can be found here.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 16, 2021.