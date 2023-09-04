A boat fire was caught on video in Marina Del Rey late Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Bason B and Tahiti Way, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving firefighters found the 40-foot vessel engulfed in flames.

A boat fire in Marina Del Rey was captured on video on Sept. 3, 2023. (Karen Pappas)

The marina was packed with people for the holiday weekend and many had to evacuate from nearby boats.

Video showed the fire rising several feet above the burning boat.

Seth Bernon, who witnessed the fire, said the owners were not on the boat.

“They were actually in the middle of remodeling and refinishing the interior … It’s really sad for them,” Bernon said.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze shortly before midnight, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported and no other boats caught fire in the incident.