An apartment building in Koreatown became engulfed in flames Monday morning.

The fire was burning near the intersection of South Manhattan Place and West 8th Street.

Responding firefighters could be seen cutting through a fence to get access to the property.

Flames were still burning through the roof of the multi-unit structure as of 5 a.m.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Check back for updates on this developing story.