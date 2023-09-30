Flames engulf trees, threaten nearby apartment buildings in Hollywood

A row of Cyprus trees caught fire on Friday night, threatening nearby structures and residents.

Video from the scene, near the intersection of Waring Avenue and Highland Avenue, captures onlookers warning others to get away from the fire that started around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters rushed to the area and were able to extinguish the blaze before it completely spread to an apartment building adjacent to the row of trees.

A row of Cyprus trees caught fire in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 29, 2023. (KeyNews)

A row of Cyprus trees caught fire in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 29, 2023. (KeyNews)

A row of Cyprus trees caught fire in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 29, 2023. (KeyNews)

A row of Cyprus trees caught fire in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 29, 2023. (KeyNews)

A row of Cyprus trees caught fire in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 29, 2023.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.