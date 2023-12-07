Efforts were underway overnight to make a portion of the 10 Freeway through downtown Los Angeles safer.

Caltrans crews worked into the early morning hours Thursday to remove flammable materials from an area under the freeway on 17th Street between Naomi Avenue and Hooper Avenue.

Video showed crews using a loader to fill up a dump truck with large amounts of wood and debris.

Pallets, abandoned vehicles and other items were also found at the location.

A massive pallet fire closed the 10 Freeway through the downtown area for eight days last month.

The blaze, which broke out Nov. 11, is believed to have been intentionally set.

“The fire was determined to be incendiary and on State of California property,” CalFire said in a release last month. “The subject then [left] the immediate area and is unable to be located.”

Authorities have released a description of the suspect believed to have set the fire that destroyed part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. (CalFire)

Officials released an image of a person of interest about a week after the fire erupted.

Crews have been working on permanent repairs to the damaged section of the freeway but officials said extensive testing ensured the reopening of the bridge was safe while that construction continued.