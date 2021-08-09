Flaring at Chevron refinery lights up sky in El Segundo

This undated photo shows the Chevron refinery on a stormy day in El Segundo. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The night sky was illuminated Sunday in El Segundo during a flaring activity at the Chevron oil refinery after a compressor went down.

Tall flames and plumes of dark smoke could be seen for miles around the facility, drawing multiple social media posts. A tweet from the official account for the city of El Segundo at 8 p.m. assured residents that air monitoring had detected no danger outside of the refinery.

The El Segundo Fire Department was on the scene Sunday night monitoring the activity but was not needed, according to reports.

The incident comes four years after a Justice Department investigation into fires and the release of harmful chemicals at Chevron oil refineries in California and three other states.

