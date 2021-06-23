Flash flood, thunderstorm warning issued for Riverside County

The National Weather Service issued flash flood and thunderstorm warnings for Riverside County on Wednesday afternoon.
The flash flood warning was announced around 5:30 p.m. and was to stay in place until 8 p.m., the agency’s Phoenix location said in an alert.
A Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms would produce heavy rain across the area, with 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain, NWS said. Residents can expect lightning, gusty winds, and areas of heavy rain.
The weather service said the flash floods and thunderstorms can be life threatening.
Creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses are at risk, the agency said.
Locations that will experience the flood including Desert Center, California Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 6, and California Interstate 10 between mile markers 102 and 110.
The weather service said most flooding deaths occur in vehicles, and urged residents not to drive. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property, NWS said.