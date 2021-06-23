Flash flood, thunderstorm warning issued for Riverside County

The National Weather Service issued flash flood and thunderstorm warnings for Riverside County on Wednesday afternoon.

The flash flood warning was announced around 5:30 p.m. and was to stay in place until 8 p.m., the agency’s Phoenix location said in an alert.

A Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms would produce heavy rain across the area, with 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain, NWS said. Residents can expect lightning, gusty winds, and areas of heavy rain.

The weather service said the flash floods and thunderstorms can be life threatening.

Creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses are at risk, the agency said.

Locations that will experience the flood including Desert Center, California Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 6, and California Interstate 10 between mile markers 102 and 110.

The weather service said most flooding deaths occur in vehicles, and urged residents not to drive. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property, NWS said.

Some moderate to heavy rainfall from a fairly small isolated thunderstorm has just passed through Yucaipa. The rainfall did not last for too long! @NWSSanDiego #cawx pic.twitter.com/OaP3MBzcVY — Ben Kassel (@ben_kasselwx) June 23, 2021

4 PM Radar Update: Scattered thunderstorms are developing near the mountains and in the High Deserts. Thunderstorms and rain could drift into the Coachella Valley. Look out for moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning in and near thunderstorms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/l96bvo7irf — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 23, 2021

An updated rainfall report can be found here: https://t.co/IXRAzxbCiT



Most of the thunderstorm activity and rain this afternoon has been in the Inland Empire, mountains, and deserts. Rain will continue for the next few hours, tapering off tonight. #CAwx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 23, 2021